Tourism Minister and chair of the African National Congress (ANC) sub-committee on social transformation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has repeated the call for the chemical castration of rape offenders.

She was answering media questions at the party’s sixth policy conference taking place at Nasrec, South of Johannesburg, this weekend.

Video: ANC social transformation sub-committee proposes chemical castration as a punishment for rapists

Sisulu, says that the suggestion was made by the ANC Women’s League before, and they still hope that it would be considered.

“So, we would allow the normal judicial processes to go through, then when we discover that in fact there was a rape and the verdict is a guilty verdict, only then we would propose that there should be chemical castration of that particular person, so that this does not happen again. But, it is a suggestion, it is a suggestion that was given by the Women’s League at the last conference and rejected by the conference. We’re putting it forward again, and we’re waiting to see what the conference will say,” says Sisulu.

Video: ANCWL continues to call for rapists to be castrated [2018]