The ANC in Gauteng says its still keen on negotiating with political parties, not only in Ekurhuleni but across the province, to make sure that it regains power and governs.

The ANC failed to reach a coalition agreement with the EFF in Ekurhuleni this week, which saw the DA’s Tania Campbell being re-elected as the mayor.

ANC Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi says both the City of Johannesburg and Tshwane are still a target for the ANC, but he says it will be one municipality at a time.

Lesufi told a media briefing in Johannesburg that the Provincial Executive Committee has mandated the leadership to ensure that negotiations take place so that the ANC can get to provide services to people of Gauteng.

“We don’t think that Johannesburg is off the mark. Others ask us what about other municipalities – our approach was that we’re going to take one municipality at a time. There’s no collective resolution of all municipalities from one action. Because we don’t want to undermine the role of other coalition partners and their interests.”

Meanwhile, the ANC has also announced that it will take disciplinary action against its Ekurhuleni Regional Chairperson, Mzwandile Masina, for bringing the party into disrepute.

Provincial Secretary, TK Nciza says this disciplinary action will take place as a matter of urgency to ensure that ANC members adhere to the decisions taken by both the PEC and the NEC.

Masina reportedly refused to participate in the coalition talks with the EFF in the City of Ekurhuleni, leading to the ANC not succeeding in ousting the Da-led administration.

Nciza made the announcement at a media briefing in Johannesburg.

“The PEC has taken a firm decision, that actions must be taken against the chairperson of the region of Ekurhuleni that has brought the ANC into disrepute. And the Provincial Working Committee has been mandated to deal with the matter urgently. On the 15th of November 2022, the Provincial Working Committee will visit all structures of the ANC in Ekurhuleni and its caucus.”