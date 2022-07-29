African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramphosa says the ruling party still has a lot to do in the eradication of poverty, inequality and underdevelopment.

South Africa is dealing with rising inflation, sluggish economic growth and declining business and consumer confidence that are attributed to the effect of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

While addressing ANC delegates at the Nasrec Expo Centre South of Johannesburg, Ramaphosa says the discussions in the ANC policy conference need to send a clear and positive message on the plight of South Africans.

Ramaphosa says service delivery, COVID-19 and state capture have contributed to the major challenges facing the country.

He says, “These discussions must also be underpinned by finding solutions to the challenges that our country and our people face. I would like our approach to go beyond lamenting the challenges that our people face but coming up with solutions. In accordance with ANC traditions where we have different views and approaches on different views, we are always able to emerge with policy coherently so we promise to come out here with clear policies. Here in this conference, we will reflect on the state of unemployment in our country. We will reflect on the state of our economy but more importantly, we should then come up with what should be done.”

Critical issues

Ramaphosa has vowed that the party’s sixth national policy conference will bring solutions and discuss and address critical issues that concern the execution of the national democratic revolution.

He says while the ANC constitution provides for the party to hold a national general council meeting 30 months into every administration’s term of office, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented this from happening.

Ramaphosa says despite the many challenges that the country is facing, the governing ANC endeavours to find solutions.

“This, comrades in many ways is a defining moment for the ANC but also for the alliance and our country. In the next three days, the resolutions that we will adopt from this conference will determine the direction of our country. This conference should be seen as a place where we have a festival of ideas where the ANC lives up to its role as the leader of society by developing policies to the lived experience to shape the trajectory of our country.”

