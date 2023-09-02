African National Congress (ANC) President, Cyril Ramaphosa has re-iterated the party’s commitment to deal with State Capture and the commission’s recommendations. He says the ANC is dealing with its members who were implicated in the report.

Some of the 97 ANC members who were implicated in the report have presented themselves before the party’s integrity commission whilst others have not.

The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) recently re-iterated the NEC’s decision to refer those who have not presented themselves to the Integrity Commission to go before the National Disciplinary Committee.

Ramaphosa says the report is receiving attention.

“The ANC is dealing with this matter. Some ANC leaders have challenged this matter. We have said that, that too must be allowed time to happen. I know that people want to see scalps and decapitation and that will lead to satisfaction being able to see people go to jail. There are processes that have to be followed. I would not subscribe to the notion that parliament is avoiding implementing the recommendations. The state capture recommendations touched a plethora of issues, and we are going through that and from a government point of view, we are committed to implementing the recommendations,” says Raqmaphosa.

Video: Ramaphosa engages with media and academics about ANC’s Manifesto Review launch