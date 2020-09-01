On Monday, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said party members formally charged for corruption must immediately step aside from all leadership positions.

Political Analyst Sanusha Naidu says the African National Congress’ (ANC) real test to seriously fight corruption will be in the implementation of the resolutions of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) special meeting that took place at the weekend.

In an unprecedented and bold move, he led the ANC’s virtual media briefing following the party’s historic NEC special meeting.

Naidu says the country is keenly waiting to see whether the ANC is really serious about fighting corruption.

“Is it gonna help if people who are gonna be told to step aside are gonna resist. Is it gonna be only about big names? People that are also in the bureaucracy in local government structures even in the civil service at national level. This is gonna be such a big move and will be important for everyone,” says Naidu.

On Monday, ANC NEC Member Bongani Bongo confirmed that he would step aside from his duties. The move came after Ramaphosa instructed all leaders charged with corruption to step aside from government and ANC positions.

Ramaphosa and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule are expected to appear before the party’s Integrity Commission soon over the CR17 campaign funding and comments made over corruption respectively.

Other persons implicated in corruption include Presidency Spokesperson Khusela Diko and Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

Bongo is facing a charge of corruption in relation to an allegation that he offered a bribe to Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the evidence leader of the Parliamentary Inquiry into the alleged interference at Eskom by the Gupta family.

