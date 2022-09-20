ANC workers who claim to have not received salaries for the past two to three months have threatened to shut down the party’s offices and operations from Friday to Monday.

Disgruntled members say the ANC has failed to pay several employees’ salaries, despite previous commitments to do so.

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe on July 28, 2022, said the party will fix the salary issues:

ANC staff protested in 2021 and earlier this year over the same issue.

Staff representative Mvusi Mdlala says, “On the 25th of this month, for some staff, it will be 3 months and for others it will be 2 months without salaries. The leadership of the ANC does not have the political will to address this problem. We had a very successful shutdown yesterday and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday coming and Monday we will again withdraw our labour because most of them are preparing for the upcoming conference taking place over the weekend.”

Mdlala says they plan to disrupt the conference taking place this weekend so that the leadership can attend to their plea.

“So, if we manage to disrupt that successfully the leadership will come to the table and talk to us.”

ANC staff representative chairperson Mvusi Mdlala spoke to SAfm about the protest: