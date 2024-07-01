ANC shouldn’t have gone into GNU with DA included: Mapaila

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The SACP has described the new Government of National Unity (GNU) as the most difficult period the country has entered.

The SACP briefed the media on Monday on its three-day central committee meeting that took place over the weekend. The briefing comes on the backbone of Sunday’s national executive announcement which saw the DA being allocated six ministerial and deputy ministerial positions.

SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila says the ANC must do all it can to reverse the electoral decline it suffered at the 29 May polls.

“At the moment one may say we’ve reached a point of stalemate, in other words a party with a below 25% election vote can hold such great sway in the general political posture of government. That’s why we believe that we should not even have considered them, we should have pulled together a different coordination.”

7th Administration | SACP reacts to new GNU Cabinet