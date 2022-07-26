The African National Congress (ANC) will hold its policy conference this weekend. The conference is held to assess the situation ahead of the elective conference in December.

The party has put together some policy papers which are up for discussion as it looks at its renewal, economy, and housing among others.

Research Director at AUWAL Socio-economic Research Institute, Angelo Fick as well as Professor Bheki Mngomezulu, Senior Lecturer in the University of Western Cape’s Political Science Department, provide some analysis ahead of the conference.

ANC Policy Conference | Previewing the weekend’s conference: