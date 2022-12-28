Secretary of the African National Congress (ANC) Electoral Committee, Chief Livhuwani Matsila, says the letter accusing the newly elected party leadership of buying votes at the party’s National Conference at Nasrec is fake.

ANC member from KwaZulu-Natal, Thabang Mdletshe, is alleged to have written to the party’s Electoral Chairperson, Kgalema Motlanthe, accusing ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer-General candidate Bejani Chauke of vote buying.

He adds that the conference would’ve had a different outcome if it were not for vote buying.

Speaking to @SABCNews, the ANC’s electoral committee secretary, Chief Livhuwani Matsila says the vote buying complaint is fake. He says Thabang Mdletshe has distanced himself from writing the complaint. #sabcnews — Natasha Nokuthula Phiri (@NatashaN_Phiri) December 28, 2022

Matsila says they have spoken to Mdletshe: “Even the Electoral Committee did not receive the letter via an email or normal means of communication, we picked up from the social media WhatsApp groups and one of the members of the electoral committee dropped it in our WhatsApp group and we decide that we need to attend to it as if it was true or an original letter…but we have now got written confirmation from Comrade Thabang Mdletshe indicating that the letter is false and fraudulent and that he’s taking it up with his attorney and the regional secretary of eThekwini comrade Musa there.”

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it will not be drawn into letters authored by faceless people who seek to cause instability in the movement following the 55th National Conference.

Allegations can cause divisions

Political Analyst, Dr Levy Ndou, has warned that if ANC members who feel aggrieved about the results of the 55th National Conference do not provide evidence regarding their complaints and accusations, this would cause problems for the newly elected leadership.

Ndou says allegations of this nature can’t be taken lightly.

“These kinds of allegations are divisive…they have got a potential to create problems in the leadership. But if there is sufficient evidence brought to the fore, it should be done quickly, so that those who are involved in wrongdoing should be dealt with.”

Ndou elaborates in the video below: