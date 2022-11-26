The African National Congress (ANC), along with its alliance partners, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) are set to picket outside the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

The aim of the picket is to express anger and disappointment at the release of Janusz Walus on parole.

The court had convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment for the murder of the former SACP General-Secretary Chris Hani in 1993.

ANC alliance partners planning action against Janusz Walus parole: Dr Alex Mashilo

Last week, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ordered the release of Walus, overturning the Justice and Correctional Services, who declined to grant Walus parole.

Hani’s widow, Limpho vented her frustration following the judgment, describing it as insensitive.

“There has been a continuous uproar within the ANC and its alliance partners, following an order for the release of Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus on parole. ANC presidential hopeful, Dr Zweli Mkhize said Hani’s death was the worst travesty of justice in the country. While President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was shocked by the Concourt judgement on the matter. It remains to be seen whether Janusz Walus will be released on parole or the set date,” says Hani.

Janusz Walus Parole | Chris Hani’s wife Limpho Hani reacts