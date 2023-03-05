The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Buti Manamela, has warned that the party risks losing power in as many as six provinces after next year’s elections.

He was addressing delegates of the regional general council at the Doctor WB Rubusana region in East London in the Eastern Cape.

Manamela says the current electoral trends show that the ANC will face a difficult election.

“There is a huge possibility that national government in six provinces may be run by oppositions, and l think we need to let that sink in. There is a possibility at national level may be run by the opposition or by a coalition, and in six other provinces, it means the work we put in in 1994 in 2024 we need to double that work.”