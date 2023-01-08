The African National Congress (ANC) has resolved to have Heroes Acre at the national and provincial levels to honour those who laid their lives for the liberation of this country.

Currently, some former freedom fighters from ANC’s Umkhonto weSizwe, the PAC’s APLA and Azapo’s Azanla, are still buried in shallow graves in some parts of the continent.

In some of the camps in Angola, dozens of former MK soldiers’ bodies cannot be exhumed and repatriated back home, because they are buried in land-mine-infested areas.

But the ANC rapporteur on Arts and Culture, Obed Bapela says they have resolved to start the repatriation of some of these bodies and build heroes acres in their honour in different provinces.

In the video below PAC’s deputy president, Victor Serakalala reacts to the ANC’s resolution: