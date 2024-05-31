ANC remains in pole position as vote counting continues

Reading Time: 2 minutes

With almost 42% of the national votes counted, the African National Congress (ANC) remains in pole position with 42.6%, the Democratic Alliance (DA) with almost 24%, and the former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party at close to 10%.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not far behind, with 9.4% of the votes nationally.

9 314 of the 23 293 voting districts have completed counting.

This amounts to almost 5.2 million votes counted thus far.

Nationally, the ANC has secured more than 2.2 million votes, the DA, just over 1.2 million votes and MK Party just over 500 000.

HOPE4SA, the four-month-old political party has surprised many by already garnering more than 11 000 votes across the country.

According to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), more than 70 200 votes have been declared as spoilt so far.

Meanwhile, some elderly people and a person living with disability at Nzhelele outside Louis Trichardt, who had applied for special voting, allege they were not visited by IEC officials.

Limpopo received 96 000 special votes applications.

Joyce Rangolo and Valery Mbulaheni say they are disappointed that they were unable to exercise their democratic right to vote.

“It didn’t sit well with me, I was expecting people to come so I can vote. I never saw anyone visiting. As a citizen it didn’t sit well with me, I was intending to vote. They came to register me for special voting.”

“They said they will visit me so I can vote, they never came during the special voting period.”

