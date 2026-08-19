ANC reinstates Eastern Cape PEC

The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has been temporarily reinstated, while the party is waiting for a decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on the legal dispute of its Provincial Task Team( PTT).

An announcement was made during a meeting convened by the party Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula.

The party petitioned the SCA to overturn the judgment handed down by the High Court in Makhanda to nullify its Provincial Task Team.

The matter is expected to be heard next week.

Provincial ANC Chairperson Oscar Mabuyane has called on party members to focus on the upcoming local government elections.

“I want everybody to embrace the intervention that is meant to help the ANC to move forward to try to strengthen our program for the elections. We have got elections coming, let’s focus on elections. We are all volunteers of the ANC. We want to see people on the ground. People must be volunteers because they are leaders.”

ANC Eastern Cape | Interim order granted against ANC Eastern Cape task team: