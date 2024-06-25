ANC redeploys Cyril Xaba from NA to eThekwini

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) has redeployed its chairperson of the defense portfolio committee in the National Assembly (NA) Cyril Xaba to the eThekwini Metro council.

Xaba, who was the KwaZulu-Natal Agriculture MEC between 2014 and 2019, is taking up the seat left vacant by Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

eThekwini Speaker Thabani Nyawose says 10 councilors have been redeployed by their parties after the elections.

The City was expected to elect a new mayor during a council meeting, however, Nyawose says due to some challenges the election will take place next month.

“IEC have to be present to preside over the process and also, I have to invite the chief magistrate to come and conduct the swearing in of the new mayor after he has been elected. We have not done all those processes. IEC is not available today because they have other prior engagements, the judge is also not available today. Those are some of the reasons why today we won’t continue to elect the mayor of eThekwini Municipality,” says Nyawose.