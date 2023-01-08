The African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party has reaffirmed its desire to renew itself after emerging from its 55th national conference.

He was speaking during the Presidential Gala Dinner in Bloemfontein Saturday night.

In 2017, the ANC resolved to renew the party after some of its members were alleged to have been involved in corrupt activities, hurting the party’s credibility.

The ANC’s renewal drive has resulted in the suspension of Secretary-General Ace Magashule and the resignation of party MPs such as Vincent Smith.

According to Ramaphosa, the ANC’s renewal project is unstoppable.

ANC presidential Gala dinner I Ramaphosa speech:

ANC’s 111th anniversary

The ANC president’s January 8 Statement which he will deliver at the Dr Petrus Molema stadium in Bloemfontein is expected to include the party’s renewal project.

Buses have started to arrive at the stadium after transporting party members. They will listen to Ramaphosa’s speech, which is part of the ANC’s 111th anniversary celebrations.

As SABC News Refilwe Mekoa reports, security is extremely tight outside the Stadium in Mangaung. A high contingency of police and traffic officers are ensuring that the venue that will accommodate thousands of ANC members is secured and safe.

Busses from various provinces across the country have been arriving since the early hours of Sunday morning.