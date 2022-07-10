African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi says key among the priorities of the provincial conference is to tackle lawlessness in the province.

Lesufi was reacting to the news of the devastating shooting of 15 people at a tavern in the Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando West, Soweto in the early hours of the morning.

The provincial conference is expected to conclude later today.

Delegates have voted for the additional members that will comprise of Provincial Executive Committee members.

Lesufi and the party’s Treasurer General, Paul Mashatile will close the conference.

Panyaza Lesufi, ANC Gauteng provincial Chairperson, says, “We need to table a motion that will assist us to fight lawlessness in our province. We really believe that technology is the way. We need to enhance our technological prowess to fight and we need to expand the human capacity of the law enforcement entities, but most importantly, we need to target things that give birth to criminal activities. These are drugs, alcohol abuse and many other relatable activities. Hopefully, the death of the 15 people can assist us to know that we are confronted by serious lawlessness and we need the capacity, the machinery, and the power to respond to that lawlessness.”

Video| ANC Gauteng conference continues