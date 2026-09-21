ANC promises political stability in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro

The African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the party is promising political stability in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, which has been plagued by coalition tensions and service-delivery challenges.

Mantashe led the ANC’s Eastern Cape campaign in KwaZakhele, in Gqeberha on Sunday.

A recent parliamentary oversight visit raised concerns about governance, financial management and service delivery in the metro.

The party is now pushing for an outright majority win, asking residents for support on the ground in Gqeberha.

Mantashe outlined that, even in the coalition, they lead to ensure that this Metro does not collapse.

He says, “What is more important is that the ANC is the biggest component, and the ANC provides leadership in those issues, and we continue doing so; if we don’t do that, the metro will collapse”.

Mantshe added, “If we don’t provide leadership in the GNU (Government of National Unity), the state will collapse; therefore we have a responsibility not to fight the battles with people who are in the coalition but to help them bring a cohesive message to the society.”