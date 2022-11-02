African National Congress (ANC) Presidential hopeful Dr Zweli Mkhize says his campaign to lead the governing party is anchored on four pillars.

He was speaking in an exclusive interview with the SABC.

Mkhize resigned as Health Minister following allegations of corruption in the over R150 million Digital Vibes scandal.

He will square up with the incumbent, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, NEC members Dr Nkosana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu, among others, at their elective conference next month.

He has given the reasons why he is fit for the job.

“There are four areas that one wants to focus on. The first one has got to do with rebuilding the ANC, strengthening the ANC as a party. Secondly is to improve the government and ensure that it is able to implement policies and there is service delivery. Thirdly is to deal with issues of economy; the levels of poverty and unemployment have gone very high and lastly is the issue of the geo-politics that we have to focus on. So, looking at those particular areas, it’s important for us to say, we have good policies of the ANC, we want to try and get leadership that must focus on implementation, let’s see what can be done, let’s make it sure it gets done and it works.”

In conversation with ANC Presidential hopeful Dr. Zweli Mkhize:

In September, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal endorsed Zweli Mkhize as its preferred presidential candidate and Paul Mashatile as the deputy president.

Addressing the media in Durban, the Party’s Provincial Secretary Bheki Mtolo said they have their hopes pinned on these candidates.

Mtolo said, “The branches of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal are proposing that in the position of the president they support Dr Zwelini Lawrence Mkhize, in the position of deputy president they support comrade Paul Mashatile, in the position of national chairperson they think comrade Stanley Mathabatha who has been the chairperson of Limpopo province for the longest time can do better now at a national level. They also believe that comrade Nomvula Mokonyane, mama action, can be best served in her capacity as the deputy general-secretary.”

VIDEO: In May, Political analyst Prof. Sipho Seepe reacts to Dr Zweli Mkhize’s decision to throw his hat in the ring for ANC President:

