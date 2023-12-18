ANC president to meet with Pro-Palestine parties on Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The president of the African National Congress (ANC), Cyril Ramaphosa, will meet with parties that support Palestine on Monday. Ramaphosa had a similar meeting with parties that are sympathetic to the state of Israel.

The Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues. Many people have died, and those mostly affected, are women and children.

Journalists have also been killed.

An international news media, Al Jazeera, says it will file a case against Israel at the International Criminal Court after another journalist was killed recently.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Qatar is trying to revive the ceasefire talks.

South Africa has also called for a ceasefire and appealed for a humanitarian corridor for deliveries of aid.

VIDEO | SA calls for ceasefire in the Middle East: