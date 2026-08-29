ANC President Ramaphosa leads party’s campaign trail in Soweto

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading his party’s campaign trail in Soweto.

He started with an interaction with faith and traditional leaders as well as traditional healers.

Church leaders want space to have their services, traditional healers to have their craft regulated and traditional leaders to have their cultures protected and respected.

The group has also endorsed the ANC’s manifesto adopted last weekend.

Video| ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to take the party’s manifesto message to Soweto:

