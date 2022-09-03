African National Congress (ANC) president, Cyril Ramaphosa says the nomination process for the upcoming 55th National Elective Conference (NEC) in December will be a democratic one that will see legitimate leaders elected to serve in the Party.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa takes Letsema campaign to Delmas, Mpumalanga



The (NEC) has informed all ANC members that nominations will be allowed from the September 8th until the conference takes place in December.

ANC’s Letsema Campaign was launched on April 23rd 2022 in Mangaung and is aimed at placing structures of the ANC at the forefront of resolving community challenges, including service delivery and social inclusion.

The ANC president spoke to the media in Delmas, Mpumalanga as he embarked on the Letsema campaign on Saturday.

Ramaphosa says all those who are keen to stand for election to leadership positions are free to launch their campaigns.

“The 4000 or so branches of the ANC will get involved in nominations of those they would like to see in the leadership of the ANC at the National Conference, the 55th Conference of the ANC. We don’t anticipate and there won’t be any firm of disruption, violence, it’s going to be very orderly processes in line with the democratic culture of the African National Congress.” Says Ramaphosa.

“We are hoping to sustain the momentum of the last few months that we have seen with #jobcreation .” ANC President cde @CyrilRamaphosa #Letsema Delmas, Mpumalanga pic.twitter.com/dZYhvCwKGD — African National Congress (@MYANC) September 3, 2022