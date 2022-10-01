African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead the party’s Letsema campaign in Kimberley in the Northern Cape. The campaign is part of the party’s drive to accelerate service delivery in the country’s provinces.1

Kimberley has been plagued by issues including sewage spills, potholes and water cuts. The ANC provincial chairperson Zamani Saul and National Executive Committee members will join Ramaphosa.

@MYANC President @CyrilRamaphosa to lead the #Letsema campaign in Northern Cape, Kimberly in Saturday, 1 October 2022. pic.twitter.com/wZneS4Ssst — African National Congress (@MYANC) September 30, 2022

Last month, in Nkowankowa Stadium outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, as part of the Letsema Campaign aimed at listening to the people’s concerns regarding service delivery, Ramaphosa said more police specialised units needed to be established to deal with serious crimes in the country.

In the video below, Ramaphosa leads Letsema campaign in Limpopo: