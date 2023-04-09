African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to join the St Engenas Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Easter conference at the headquarters, Moria, east of Polokwane in Limpopo.

Thousands of pilgrims have converged after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ZCC denomination with a star sign won’t be at any Easter pilgrimage as the worshippers are still not allowed in Moria but can worship at their branches only.

Both the ZCC-Star and St Engenas ZCC have named their headquarters as Moria.

Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha has arrived to attend the Easter conference.

The pilgrims are happy that the annual conference has returned.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit St Engenas Zion Christian Church: