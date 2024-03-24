ANC president confident of election victory despite challenges

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says that despite the challenges facing the ruling party, the ANC will emerge victorious on 29 May general elections.

Ramaphosa has also indicated that he is confident that the elections will be fair, as he has full confidence in the IEC.

Spoke to members of the media on Day 2 of my visit to Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.#LetsDoMoreTogether #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/N5noKq4qC2 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 24, 2024

He was on the campaign trail in Gqeberha, where he met with religious leaders and young people, amongst others, and held a public meeting.

He visits the Holy Spirit Anglican Church and the Jesus Christ Empowerment Centre as part of his campaign,

to encourage parishioners to vote for the ruling party.

The ANC president has also addressed several matters affecting the Nelson Mandela Bay area, such as the high rate of crime.

Gqeberha is listed among the most dangerous cities in the world. He says the governing party is working on improving government intelligence units across the province.

Ramaphosa says specialised units are being placed in hotspot areas.

“We have taken a number of interventions, one is to increase the police levels in our country. For the past years, we boosted the police levels by 30 000. We have also decided to issue out specialized units in areas where crime has been manifesting itself in a very bad way.”

However, Ramaphosa has praised the automotive industry and the role it plays in creating jobs, adding that they are pleased that Volkswagen South Africa is planning to build electric cars in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

Ramaphosa is expected to visit all the provinces including a visit to the ZCC Church at Moria in Limpopo over the Easter weekend.