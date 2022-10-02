ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon attend a branch meeting in Soweto, Johannesburg. The meeting which comes ahead of the much anticipated ANC national elective conference in December will take place in Chiawelo, where Ramaphosa was born.

In the video below, ANC president Ramaphosa to participate in Soweto branch general meeting to nominate leadership:

On Saturday Ramaphosa was in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on the ANC’s Letsema Campaign which focuses on improving the delivery of basic services.

In the video below, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa leads ANC Letsema campaign in Kimberley:



Ramaphosa says they are ready for the battle and confidence will be restored amongst the people.

“We are getting ready. We are working towards the 2024 elections and part of the whole process of Letsema as we revive our branches is to make sure that they are ready for battle in 2024. We are confident that we are going to be successful and we are confident that the confidence of the people will be restored to the African National Congress,” says Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, ANC in the Eastern Cape will today hold a virtual Mid-Term Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) Lekgotla.

The PEC Virtual Lekgotla will bring together Alliance partners, ANC deployees in the national, provincial, and local sphere of government as well as strategic sectors in society, including business, civil society, and traditional leaders.

The mid-year ANC PEC Lekgotla is called to mandate and plan with the government and the ANC structures by outlining the priorities and tasks for 2023/24.