The African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting that’s being held at NASREC, south of Johannesburg, which is discussing the Section 89 expert panel report on Phala Phala on Sunday.

Ramaphosa has been recused by the meeting. However, he says he will attend the NEC meeting on Monday.

The report found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer regarding the Phala Phala farm theft. The president has denied any wrongdoing amid allegations he did not report the theft of a large amount of US dollars from the farm in Limpopo in 2020.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says there is no disciplinary process against Ramaphosa regarding the Phala Phala matter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says NEC to make a decision on the Phala Phala report:

President Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Saturday said the president would not be pressured into making any rash decisions amid some questions about the expert panel report on Phala Phala.

Former State Security DG Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa earlier this year, claiming that the President had not reported the alleged theft of a large amount of US currency from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. Political analyst Thamsanqa Malinga weighs in.

ANC’s NWC discusses fallout from Section 89 Panel Report: Thamsanqa Malinga

