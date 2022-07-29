African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee member, Mmamoloko Kubayi, says one of the main discussions during the party’s sixth National Policy Conference will be to address the country’s economic crisis

Proceedings are taking place in Nascrec, Johannesburg, this weekend.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the gathering later on Friday morning.

ANC Delegates will discuss the party’s policies ahead of its National Conference in December, when the ANC leadership for the next five years will be elected.

Kubayi says the ANC policy document will hope to tackle socio-economic challenges affecting South Africans.

“The Russia and Ukraine conflict continues to impact negatively on the global market. So, it’s not only SA that is battling with the economic environment, fuel prices and inflation. Many Reserve Banks across the globe have raised concerns and for us here in SA, we are faced with high unemployment issues, the cost of living going high while salaries are on the same level – it’s becoming difficult for citizens to survive…We do think delegates will raise the issue around the mandate of the Reserve Bank, issues around unemployment and support the transformation of the financial sector.”

In the video below, Analyst Angelo Fick and Reporter Samkelo Maseko unpack expectations ahead of the conference: