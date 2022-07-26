Ten documents were released on 20 May 2022 with the objective of ensuring and enabling all the African National Congress (ANC) members to go through them in preparation for the Policy Conference to be held from 27 July to 31 July 2022 at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Among the documents to be discussed is the ANC document on international relations. The aim of the conference is to consolidate the policy position of the governing party ahead of its Elective Conference in December.

Discussion Document 5: International Relations Highlights

• The ANC must fast-track the implementation of the South African Development Partnership Agency to place it on par with other emerging powers.

• The ANC must resolve the policy framework issues for provincial and municipal engagements with states accredited to South Africa, which ensures stronger coordination and to ensure alignment of all stakeholders to the National Foreign Policy.

• The ANC to formulate its policy position regarding the emerging world order following the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

• Growing tensions between African foreign nationals and South Africans need to be addressed by the ANC and government. The root causes of populism and acts of xenophobia need to be discussed with communities and migrants.

• ANC to review its resolution on downgrading the diplomatic relations with Israel given the aggressive expansion of Israel in the continent.

• The ANC to try and resolve the issue of sanctions by the US, EU, and the UK as it continues to have serious implications in the SADC region.

SABC International News editor Sophie Mokoena looks at the international relations document that will be presented before the conference:

Supplied by SABC News Research