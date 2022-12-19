The African National Congress (ANC) says it wants to cut bureaucracy to improve the regulatory environment for small businesses.

The ANC National Executive Committee member and Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says they will scrap licensing charges for informal micro-enterprises at the municipal level.

Stalls of merchandisers and vendors line the streets of Nasrec just outside the Johannesburg Expo Centre. Many are still recovering from the impact that the covid pandemic had on their businesses, and have high hopes of making increased sales at #ANCNationalConference #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/VRbLoxtEuI — Miss Zwane (@ahh_Wande) December 18, 2022

She was speaking at the party’s progressive Business Forum at the 55th national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Monday.

“Most of our informal traders are complaining that municipalities charge them ridiculous amounts as a result they are not able to trade legally and therefore missing out on certain opportunities that they can enjoy and also exclude some of the people that want to get into that space and we believe there is a need to get into that cap,” Ndabeni-Abrahams explains.

