The African National Congress (ANC) has outlined the programme for its 2019 Election Manifesto Review process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will convene the main review process at the Orlando stadium in the first week of next month.

The Election Review process is set to look at the implementation of the 2019 election manifesto and the challenges thereof.

ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula says academics and civil society organisations will be allowed to attend and make contributions.

He says the process will then be taken to provinces and regions of the ANC countrywide.

In July, the ANC reported that it had so far delivered at least 70% of the 120 election promises contained in its 2019 national and provincial election manifesto.

The governing party held an Election Manifesto Review session last month.

The session was attended by alliance partners – the South African Communist Party (SACP), Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco).