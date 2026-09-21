ANC top brass meet over missed councillor candidate list deadline

Top African National Congress (ANC) officials have been summoned to the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg to discuss the next course of action, after failing to submit the over 180 councillor candidates list for the forthcoming local polls.

The party has since lost an Electoral Court bid to overturn the IEC’s rejection to reinstate candidates after missing the deadline across six municipalities.

It has also indicated that it will be appealing the matter in a superior court.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa says the matter will be dicsussed at the meeting and later at the National Working Committee meeting.

He was speaking to the SABC on the sidelines of the ANC Veterans League’s Fundraising Golf Day event, which was held north of Johannesburg on Monday.

“That matter is ongoing, the ANC today is going to be discussing the matter more fully to see what the way forward is, and of course whenever these things happen we need to find why and how it happened and where accountability is required accountability will be there.”

VIDEO | Court presentations in the ANC case against the IEC: