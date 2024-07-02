ANC NW to recall non-performing deployees in municipalities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) in North West is expected to recall some of its deployees in municipalities soon.

This as the party is assessing the performance of its deployees in all municipalities across the province.

The governing party in the province is concerned about the state of municipalities and poor service delivery.

ANC spokesperson in the province, Tumelo Maruping says that anyone who is not performing will get the chop.

”We want to make sure that by the time we get to 2026, we get to 2026 with people who are ready to serve the people. For those who seem not to be performing, we are going to remove them. We are going to make changes where necessary. Once the assessments are done today, in two weeks we will have an extended PEC meeting where a consolidated report will be presented to the PEC, and then together with interventions and … outline what is going to happen in all these municipalities. I can assure you that no municipality will be left untouched.”

