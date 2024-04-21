ANC not interested in a coalition government: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party is not interested in a coalition government. Ramaphosa has spent the weekend on the campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ramaphosa was speaking to party supporters in Stanger, north of Durban.

He says the party has spent the last five years rebuilding from state capture …

“We are not talking about coalitions, we’re talking about an outright victory for the ANC. Because we have seen how coalitions most of the time in fact, maybe all of the time we’ve found they don’t work. What we need is to establish a strong government that is going to work for the people,” says Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa says the governing party’s promise of a 2,5 million jobs in the next five years is achievable.

Ramaphosa spent Saturday interacting with residents with a number of young people telling him that they have degrees but are sitting at home without jobs.

He said they will focus on attracting investment to help fulfil and realise their election promise of creating at least 500 thousand jobs every year mainly for young people.

“Jobs come from investment and we need to garner investment and post these elections, we are going to go on a big investment drive. We are going to now go for a R2-trillion-target and we are going to focus on new industry that are given rise to by new sectors the green economy, the hydrogen economy . So, the jobs of the future is what we are going to be focusing on the digital and the green economy,” says Ramaphosa.

Elections 2024 | ANC President Ramaphosa campaigns in Inanda, KZN:

