ANC not allowing candidates without matric to stand as councillors

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the party will not allow new candidates without matric to stand as councillors.

Mbalula outlined that the party’s guidelines stipulate that only incumbent councillors without matric can apply for a waiver with the electoral committee.

Some provincial secretaries have written to the party seeking waivers for some new prospective councillors who do not have matric.

The party is holding a special extended NEC meeting to finalize its candidates for the upcoming local government elections (LGE).

“We’ve got our guidelines, which you’ve got access to, and then it is very clear that it says that you will ask for a waiver should you become a candidate of the ANC and you don’t have matric at a ward level, you will ask for a waiver. The letter of Mkulua is addressing that waiver. When it comes to ward candidates, you’ve got ward candidates who have been selected, who are loved by communities, and therefore people believe in them, but they don’t have matric. Is a ward level councillor. Our guidelines are very clear. That person with experience, you ask for a waiver to the Electoral Commission, not to the SG, and the Electoral Commission will process that,” Mbalula explains.

Video: ANC holds extended NEC session on LGE 2026 preparations