The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West will conclude the unfinished business of its 9th provincial conference next weekend as planned.

That is according to Steering Committee member, Nomvula Mokonyane, who has been deployed to oversee the North West conference.

Court challenges and the cloning of accreditation tags rocked the chaotic three-day gathering which ended abruptly on Sunday without finishing its tasks.

Some litigants managed to interdict the ANC North West’s interim provincial committee (IPC) members from voting while another group wanted to interdict the entire conference.

But speaking to the SABC in Soweto on Thursday, Mokonyane said they had not received any court papers interdicting the conference.

She says they will go to the North West as planned to elect the new PEC members and officially close the conference.

The video below is reporting more on the ANC North West conference: