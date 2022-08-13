The widely anticipated provincial conference of the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West province is expected to get underway this afternoon following a shaky start.

This comes after the Mafikeng High Court ruled in favour of a disgruntled party member who launched an urgent court interdict to prevent members of the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) from voting at the conference.

Video: Registered ANC NW delegates look forward to taking part in the provincial elective conference

Delegates are said to be trickling in at the registration venue, for conference accreditation. SABC spoke to one of the delegates who are having challenges with their accreditation at the Olympia stadium in Rustenburg.

The delegate says, “Some of the administrator of the ANC said part of our delegates cannot be registered. Now I’m worried, why these people at this level come to take a decision, while the basic unit of the branch have taken a decision. I’m going to bulldoze these people inside here, to ask them where they take such type of decision, knowing exactly why the branch has decided on the delegate.”

Video: Mabuza to open the 9th ANC North West Provincial Conference