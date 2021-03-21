The IPC says it hopes that all branches will be launched in the next two weeks, setting the scene for the regional conferences, which should precede the provincial congress in June.

The ANC Interim Provincial Committee (IPC ), in the North West, says it is ready to convene both the regional and provincial elective conferences. The IPC leadership made the announcement during a press conference in Rustenburg.

The interim committee was established in 2019 following the disbandment of the then provincial executive committee led by former premier, Supra Mahumapelo.

Its main mandate was to forge unity and rebuild party structures in the province following reports that the party was characterised by infightings, divisions and factionalism. Parallel structures were also reported to be in existence, something which made the work of the party dysfunctional.

The IPC says out of the 407 branches in the province, they have successfully established over 340.

“The ANC in the North West is ready to convene both the regional and provincial conferences. The IPC is confident that we are on the correct path of realising a more united African National Congress that is renewed and that has the political apatite to can take forward the program of improving quality of life of our majority of our people in the North West province,” says IPC Coordinator, Hlomane Chauke.

Chauke says the provincial conference will be convened in June.

“With the lockdown restriction slightly relaxed we can plan to convene the ANC North West provincial conference on the 25th until the 27th of June that we have set up for ourselves in our road map. This has been in fact the key mandate of the IPC part of our work was to make sure that we rebuild structures. But again to make sure that we take all the regions including branches and the provincial conference to a conference where membership of the ANC can then elect their leadership of their choice,” he explains.

Political analyst, Professor Andre Duvenhage, describes the announcement as good news.

“That is good news because we need stability within the ANC. We need decision-making within the structures of the ANC. At this point both the ANC and the province is falling apart, and we need stability in that environment. I must, however ,warn that it is not going to be an easy task,” adds Professor Duvenhage.

The IPC says it hopes that all branches will be launched in the next two weeks, setting the scene for the regional conferences, which should precede the provincial congress in June.