The ANC regional task team leader in the Nelson Mandela Region recently held a picket against corruption.

The African National Congress’s (ANC) Nelson Mandela Bay task team leader Nceba Faku has called on all the party’s public representatives to obtain a police criminal clearance certificate.

Faku’s request was made to signify that members have not been charged with any crimes or awaiting trial.

The Convener of the ANC Nelson Mandela Bay Regional Task Team (RTT) Themba Mangqase says those facing charges must step aside or resign.

Mangqase says, “All those that are facing charges must step aside or resign, particularly the office bearers, those who are in the leadership. The instruction is telling everyone in the leadership to step aside and allow the processes of the ANC to take place.”

The ANC RTT of the Nelson Mandela Region recently held a picket against corruption to assert the party’s seriousness to do away with corruption and ill-discipline within its ranks in the Metro.

“We thank all the committed ANC activists across all corners and structures of the region, who came out and showed support and strength towards a united ANC. Together we will succeed,” says Mangqase.

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay is on a process for all members to declare their interests

Nceba Faku addressing the media on the sidelines of the anti-corruption picket held at Nelson Mandela Bay City Hall.