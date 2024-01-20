ANC NEC visits late Violet Siwela’s home

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) members visited the home of the late NEC member Violet Siwela in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, who died on Thursday morning.

Siwela was the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development as well as the Chairperson of the Powers and Privileges Committee and a former Human Settlements MEC in Mpumalanga.

ANC NEC members, joined by local residents, paid homage to the life of Violet Siwela. Siwela, who was in and out of hospital in the last three weeks, died on Thursday after undergoing surgery. ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina says Siwela will be remembered for her passion for the job.

“Mama Siwela was a person that you can rely on 24 hours. She was a workaholic, she understood the role of Parliament, she respected the constitution, she respected the timelines when it comes to passing of a bill. She was embracing especially to new members who don’t know how Parliament works. She was a lady of note.”

Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says Siwela’s contribution to small businesses is one for the books.

“We remember her for the great work she has done. For the first time in ten years, this portfolio committee has managed to pass the legislation, the small and medium enterprise amendment bill. This is a bill that everyone has been looking forward to because it transforms how the entrepreneur’s ecosystem works. It establishes structures.”

Siwela’s memorial service is expected to be held on Thursday and the funeral next Saturday.