The African National Congress (ANC) will hold the first sitting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Friday when 27 members of the National Working Committee (NWC) will be elected.

The NWC comprises the party’s top seven officials, including president Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy Paul Mashatile who is responsible for the day-to-day running of the ANC.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the induction of the new NEC members elected at the party’s 55th national conference last month, the ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe outlined their programme.

