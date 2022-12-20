The re-elected African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe says the party’s newly-elected National Executive Committee will decide how to deal with members who voted against the party line in regard to the Phala Phala report in the National Assembly.

The then-presidential hopeful, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, was among a few ANC members of Parliament who voted in favour of the adoption of the Section 89 report.

Speaking at the ANC’s national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, Mantashe says the governing party wanted disciplined members.

Last week, Dlamini-Zuma said she felt aggrieved after she and other members were not allowed to raise their views at last week’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting regarding the adoption of the report of the Independent Panel of Experts on the Phala Phala saga in the National Assembly.

The panel found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office. Most of the ANC Members of Parliament (MPs) voted against the adoption of the report while the majority of opposition MPs voted in favour.

Dr Dlamini-Zuma has sought to explain her reasons for voting in favour of the adoption of the report of the Independent Panel of Experts on the Phala Phala matter in the National Assembly. She says as far as she is concerned, there’s nothing wrong with the report.

