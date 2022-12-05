The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) has recused the party leader Cyril Ramaphosa from attending its meeting at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

This is the second meeting from which Ramaphosa has been recused in two days. The first was the National Working Committee meeting at the same venue yesterday.

Some ANC members are demonstrating in support of Ramaphosa outside of the venue of the meeting in which the report of the Section 89 panel of experts will be discussed.

The report relates to the theft of millions of US dollars from Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo in 2020. He failed to report it to the police.

The ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe addresses the media at the start of today’s meeting.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the South African Council of Churches Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana says the country has systems that are strong enough to deal with the Phala Phala saga. He was reacting to the SACP’s weekend statement that if the matter was not properly handled, South Africa could implode.

The party has described as premature calls by political parties and some members of the ANC for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

Bishop Mpumlwana says the authorities should use the constitution as their guide in handling the matter

“The only problem is when people do not stick to the systems that are constitutionally prescribed, it cannot implode because everything is there in our systems. Sometimes people say I like so and so but we must always be consistent and informed with the rules that have been established. That’s why we have them.”

Ramaphosa’s legal options as ANC NEC meets to discuss Phala Phala report: Dr Sam Koma

EFF on Phala Phala saga

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says there’s consensus among all but two opposition parties that the impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa should go ahead.

The EFF charges that most opposition parties will be speaking in one voice on how to approach the S89 independent probe into the Phala-Phala saga.

Speaking to SABC News at the EFF’s 17th Central Command Team Meeting, the Party’s Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu, elaborated on the opposition’s stance.

“The entirety of us in the opposition benches are speaking in one voice, even today we are going to be issuing out a consolidated statement in terms of some of the activities that we are going to be engaging in towards the sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday, the 6th and what will happen thereafter. So opposition parties are consolidating a common perspective in terms of how we proceed”

Shivambu stated that opposition parties minus GOOD and AL JAMA-AH met on Friday to adopt a way forward.

Shivambu even believes that some ANC members will vote for the impeachment process to go ahead.

“Let me tell you something, the ANC is going to vote for the impeachment process to go ahead. There is no National Executive Committee that is going to instruct members of parliament to do illegal, unlawful and irrational things. They will not agree to do that, a substantial number of members of parliament, of the ANC even on an open vote are going to vote that the impeachment process must go ahead.”

