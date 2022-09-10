ANC NEC members have pushed for the removal of Paul Mashatile as Acting Secretary General. The ANC’s special NEC meeting meant to discuss membership audits and branch nominations for the December elective conference became about the removal of the Acting Secretary General.

Some ANC NEC members are said to have raised points that it is unconstitutional for Mashatile to act as Secretary General.

Mashatile is tipped to be contesting for the position of Deputy President and has been nominated by Limpopo’s Provincial Elective Conference.

In differing opinions, some NEC members wanted national chairperson Gwede Mantashe to takeover as acting Secretary-General whilst there was also a view of Dr Gwen Ramogokpa coming in to sit in the party’s Top six meetings.

Provincial leadership structures are already pronouncing as Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga have endorsed ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

However, these provinces are divided on the Deputy Presidency with Mpumalanga wanting Ronald Lamola and the Eastern Cape Oscar Mabuyane.