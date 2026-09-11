ANC NEC member Lungisa takes Mbalula to court over list omission

African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Andile Lungisa is reported to have taken Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula to court.
This after he was omitted in the list for Nelson Mandela Bay Mayoral position, following the local government elections candidates list challenge the party is facing.
Several candidates from six municipalities in the Eastern Cape have been excluded, following the party missing the set IEC deadline.
BREAKING NEWS | Embattled ANC NEC member Andile Lungisa has taken the ANC and Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula to court after being removed as the party’s mayoral candidate for Nelson Mandela Bay. pic.twitter.com/UHQBiLVWis
— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 11, 2026