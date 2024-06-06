ANC NEC meeting opts for Government of National Unity over coalition

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC wants to form a Government of National Unity. This follows a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, East of Johannesburg.

The party failed to get an outright majority following last week’s general elections.

The ANC has met with the EFF, NFP, IFP, PA and the DA, thus far.

Ramaphosa says the various parties that come together to form the Government of National Unity must find common ground to serve South Africans and improve the economy.

“We have looked at various scenarios for setting up a government, as the ANC, with its 40% return of votes, cannot set up a government without cooperating with others,” says Ramaphosa, pointing out that the NEC meeting has reached a consensus on the way forward.

“We therefore agreed that we will invite political parties to form a Government of National Unity as the best option to move our country forward,” says the ANC president.

Ramaphosa says the modalities of the GNU will take into account the country current conditions as well as the country’s history.

“The purpose of the Government of National Unity must, first and foremost, be to tackle the pressing issues that South Africans want to be addressed. These issues include job creation, the growth of our economy that will be inclusive, the high cost of living, service delivery, crime and corruption,” notes Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa says the current conditions call for a multiparty and multi-stakeholder cooperation.

