The ANC NEC meeting which was supposed to discuss the future of party President Cyril Ramaphosa has been adjourned after brief talks around the Phala Phala saga and is expected to reconvene on Sunday.

Ramaphosa did not attend this afternoon’s NEC meeting at NASREC, south of Johannesburg, as the party’s top leadership discussed matters involving him.

There have been calls from some quarters for the president to step down following the release of the report by the expert panel on the Phala Phala farm matter.

The report found that the President may have violated his oath of office.

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe, who was attending the NEC meeting, says the country will be plunged into chaos should the President resign.

VIDEO | LATEST | ANC brief the media following adjournment of the NEC meeting:

NEC member Senzo Mchunu has told the SABC that the meeting did not collapse.

ANC Acting Secretary General Paul Mashatile says the party’s NEC meeting did not discuss whether or not party President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his intensions to step down or not.

He says, “The President was not in the meeting. He’s busy consulting. As far as we are concerned the issue of the President putting his intension to resign or not didn’t arise. It only now that the officials are going to be meeting with him probably tomorrow if he’s back from Cape Town. ”

Mashatile adds, “We decided that the NEC of the ANC should also be given the report of Parliament which comes from the panel, however, the NEC needs wisdom and today decided that they would like that report to be given to the officials of the ANC first. The officials just processed and convene a NWC once it’s done. We will convene the NEC and we should do this before the 6th of December, so between tomorrow and Sunday we will do all that.”