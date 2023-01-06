The newly elected ANC NEC members are holding a Special NEC meeting to adopt the party’s January 8 Statement. The statement will be presented by President Cyril Ramaphosa on behalf of the party’s highest decision-making body at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung on Sunday.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says there will also have an ordinary session of the NEC to elect members of the National Working Committee.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula addresses the media on the outcomes of the 55th ANC conference:

‘Building a united South Africa’

ANC Secretary General says the party is committed to building a united South Africa. Mbalula stresses that the newly elected NEC will focus on addressing societal ills including gender-based violence and racism.

The party has officially concluded the elective conference.

“The National conference asserted that the democratic gains made over the first 3 decades of freedom should be highlighted, consolidated and defended. The narrative by the conservative and the neoliberal forces in our country that suggest that life was better under apartheid and colonialism must be rejected by all freedom-loving and democratic-minded people in our country and the world,” says Mabula.

‘Decisive moment’

Speaking at the end of the hybrid conference which ended just before 3am on Friday morning at the Imvelo Safari Lodge in Bloemfontein, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says their recently concluded 55th national conference was a decisive moment to reclaim the governing party and return it to its former glory.

The gathering also adopted a raft of resolutions including the six-month review of cases of those affected by the step-aside rule as well as the creation of a Monitoring and Evaluation unit at the party’s head office to monitor the work of those deployed in government among others.

At least over 3 000 delegates have joined the proceedings at different hubs across the nine provinces with the main one in Bloemfontein.

Step-aside rule

Some of the resolutions include the party’s most contentious step-aside rule. Some members have denounced it as an instrument to settle political scores and to fight factional battles.

However, the rapporteur of the Organisational Renewal Fasiha Hassan says they have resolved to have the cases of all those who have stepped aside reviewed every after six months and that they are treated fairly without prejudice.