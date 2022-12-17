The second day of the African National Congress’s 55th national elective conference has started in earnest at the Nasrec Conference Centre in Johannesburg, according to party national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

He says closed sessions for the tabling of organisational and financial reports are underway.

Mabe says the party is, however, still finalising the credentials of some delegates.

“We are now on the closed session of conference, the Deputy President is on the podium delivering the organisational report after that they will deal with the clarification of that report, afterwards we will go to the financial reports. The only aspect that we are making finality on is credentials, to identify those who must be part of the sessions.”

55th ANC National Conference Media Briefing I 17 December 2022: