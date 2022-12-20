The African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramphosa says that the 55th National Conference in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, has succeeded in working towards unifying the organisation and affirming its renewal.

Ramaphosa said the party must remember its central purpose of serving the people and root out corruption within its ranks. The conference has adjourned until the 5th of January to complete outstanding work, including adopting resolutions stemming from policy discussions.

Newly elected ANC president has told delegates that now that the new leadership has been elected, all party members must fall in line and embrace the decisions made. He says he is happy that despite attempts to distract delegates from the work of the conference, they showed maturity.

“There have, yes, been attempts to divide us to provoke us and to divert us from the tasks that we must undertake in advancing our national democratic revolution. There have been moments at this conference that have tested our unity and cohesion. But I can testify that this conference will continue to solidify our unity and cohesion as the ANC.”

ANC 55th National Conference Day 5 | Closing day of the conference:

He reminded the nearly 4 500 delegates that there is no greater task for the ANC than to build a better South Africa that leaves no-one behind. Ramaphosa says that while the party has made mistakes, it has been able to pull itself back from the brink because of this central purpose.

“There is no other reason for the existence of the ANC than to unite, mobilise and more principally to serve the people of South Africa. And let’s be clear there is no reason for us to join the ANC and seek and accept elections to positions of leadership other than to serve the people of South Africa.”

Ramaphosa again reiterated that corruption is a dire threat to South Africa’s future and there is no choice but to crush it. He said while there has been progress in the last five years to deal with the issue, not enough has been done to reverse its corrosive effects.

He said an Anti-Corruption Agency should be introduced by government.

“We have stated our determination at this conference to take all necessary steps to address this problem we know from our recent experience that such actions can be difficult and they can also be painful we know that these actions may be met with opposition and they may cause discord within our own structures but as this confernce and the deliberations that we have had recognise we either deal with this problem or we perish.”

The National Conference is scheduled to re-open on the 5th of January, ahead of the party’s January 8 statement in Mangaung.

This time the conference will be a hybrid one with different centres linked virtually to each other. It is here that the final conference report together with resolutions taken, will be adopted.

Ramaphosa’s ANC 55th National Conference Closing Remarks: